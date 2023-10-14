Godolphin's Appleby says exciting Newmarket scorer Arabian Crown fits Derby profile

Son of top stallion Dubawi fills middle berth of Appleby-Buick hat-trick at Dubai Future Champions Festival 2023 at Newmarket Racecourse, UK

Arabian Crowns and William Buick wining The Zetland Stakes at Newmarket. Photo Godolphin.com

By Leslie Wilson Jr.; Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 10:37 PM

Godolphin handler Charlie Appleby knows a thing or two about what kind of horse it takes to win the Epsom Derby (G1) having won the English blue riband twice in the past five years with Masar (2018) and Adayar (2021).

So when he described Saturday’s Newmarket scorer Arabian Crown as a horse with the makings of a profile that would fit in Britain's richest flat horse race, he has to be taken seriously.

Stepping up to a mile and a quarter in the Ghaiyyath Zetland Stakes (G3) at Newmarket Arabian Crown toyed with his rivals to win the contest impressively by 5 ½ from the well-regarded Gasper de Lemos.

With champion jockey William Buick in the irons, the son of leading Darley sire Dubawi showed a smart turn of foot passing the three-furlong marker to put the race to bed before being eased close home at British racing’s headquarters on day two of Dubai Future Champions Festival 2023.

Ancient Wisdom was the middle leg of a noteworthy meet three-timer for Appleby and Buick following Ancient Wisdom’s success in the Emirates Autumn Stakes (G3) and Highland Avenue in the Earthlight Darley Stakes (G3)

“William felt the further he was going, the better he was going,” Appleby said on the Godolphin website. “You could see from the three-furlong pole that the others were coming under pressure, whereas you could see from William’s body language that he was gaining confidence.

“Arabian Crown always brings his A-game in the afternoon. There should be a bit of longevity about him and hopefully, he will keep progressing. He is a nice horse to have around.

“We will put him away now and then look at one of the Derby trials in the spring. He could be a Dante horse as well. It would be a shame to run him and Ancient Wisdom against each other but, if that is what needs to be done, then so be it. This horse looks as though he could go further, whereas a mile and a quarter is the next step for Ancient Wisdom,” added Appleby.

“I would say Arabian Crown is a Derby-type horse. He will get the trip with no problem and also has a great head for it, whereas Ancient Wisdom has more pace, which you also need for a Derby. They are just two lovely horses to have for the winter, there is no doubt about it.”

Buick agreed with Appleby and said: “Arabian Crown has gone from strength to strength all season. He is a bit of a sleeper at home. He won very well on his second start, then stepped up again at Salisbury, and did the same again today. He definitely falls into the Derby-type category.”

Highland Avenue, a popular workhorse at Appleby’s Moulton House Stables in Newmarket, England, proved he could also do it on the track with a convincing first Group race success when he landed the Earthlight Darley Stakes.

“Highland Avenue has been a great lead horse for us in all the work for those nicer horses in the spring – the likes of Modern Games and Adayar. He would turn up three days a week leading them a good, solid gallop,” said Appleby.

“He deserved to win a race like that. William said he was full of enthusiasm at the two-furlong pole and felt the result was never in doubt. He has an engine and is bred to be a good horse!”

