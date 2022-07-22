Fugle wins maiden golf tournament

Jake Wightman won the world championship 1,500m gold with his proud father Geoff calling him home as the stadium announcer
Andrew Fugle won his first golf tournament at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club during the July edition of the Orient Travel & Czech Tourism Monthly Stableford.
He had a solid round which included five net birdies on his first nine holes and three net eagles plus a net birdie on his second nine that totalled to 40 stableford points, just one point more than the second place.
Andre had joined the club as a summer member this season and had been playing and practicing regularly, and his hard work paid well.
Second place was won by Ravi AE with 39 points followed by Adhip Shankar on third place with 38 points. Amiya Ranjan topped the gross division posting a score of 36 points.
Carlsen crushed Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi 7.5-3.5 in his fifth straight victorious title match last December
The UAE won five medals at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, USA
Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo retained the overall lead from defending champion Tadej Pogacar
Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali won the 3,000 metres steeplechase gold while Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar clinched the high jump title
Gebreslase won in two hours, 18 minutes and 11 seconds, smashing Briton Paula Radcliffe's previous mark of 2:20:57 set in 2005
The Dubai royal is a big fan of the game that has become all the rage of late
Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old mother, led from gun to tape in a consummate display of sprinting that belied her age