Fugle wins maiden golf tournament

Andrew Fugle during the tournament. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 5:26 AM

Andrew Fugle won his first golf tournament at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club during the July edition of the Orient Travel & Czech Tourism Monthly Stableford.

Andrew Fugle. — Supplied photo

He had a solid round which included five net birdies on his first nine holes and three net eagles plus a net birdie on his second nine that totalled to 40 stableford points, just one point more than the second place.

Andre had joined the club as a summer member this season and had been playing and practicing regularly, and his hard work paid well.

Second place was won by Ravi AE with 39 points followed by Adhip Shankar on third place with 38 points. Amiya Ranjan topped the gross division posting a score of 36 points.