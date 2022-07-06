Former champion Halep into Wimbledon semifinals

The Romanian 16th seed had won the title in 2019

Romania's Simona Halep celebrates after winning her quarterfinal match against Amanda Anisimova of the US. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 5:56 PM

Former champion Simona Halep eased past Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4 to reach her third Wimbledon semi-final on Wednesday without dropping a set.

The Romanian 16th seed, who won the title in 2019, broke the American's serve four times in the match, wrapping up victory in just over an hour.