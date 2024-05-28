'This one's for you': Emotional Bland dedicates Senior Major victory to his ailing brother

LIV Golfer Richard Bland receiving the trophy at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship prize presentation. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 12:32 PM Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 12:33 PM

LIV Golf’s Richard Bland scored an emotional victory in the 84th edition of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship on the PGA Champions Tour with a final round 63 – for a 17 under par four-round score of 267 at Harbor Shores Golf Club, US.

The experienced 51-year-old English player took advantage of a one-time exemption for DP World Tour players who have won an event in the last five years. There was a clash of events last year – so he wrote to the organisers in December to see if he could take up the invite this year – which was accepted.

The LIV Golfer, playing in his Senior Major debut, had led the tournament at the halfway stage following rounds of 64 and 66, but a three over par third round of 74 dropped Bland down the leaderboard and one shot back of overnight leaders Ernie Els and Greg Chalmers going into Sunday.

However, in the final round, which was delayed by around one hour, Bland hit, arguably the winning shot on the par-five 15th hole to six feet for an eagle. That took him from one behind Chalmers to one shot ahead.

The storms arrived and Bland returned to the course to finish his round with three pars. He had nines of 31 and 32 with eight birdies in total along with his eagle.

“The British Masters was very special at 48. This is right up there – I could not be happier.” Said Bland after his victory.

Bland’s brother, Heath, was diagnosed with stomach cancer just over a year ago, and he learned last week that he had cancer in the lungs.

“I just wanted to win for him so bad,” said Bland through tears at the prize presentation.

“There are a lot of great players out here – so coming into this week I was just hoping that I had a good enough game to compete, and I’m glad that I’ve shown that obviously to myself for my own confidence moving forward,” concluded Bland of his first over 50 win.

Bland won by three shots from the 1997 Dubai Desert Classic winner - Richard Green, who had set a 14 under-par clubhouse target.

This victory makes Bland exempt for the US Senior Open on June 27th – 30th at Newport Country Club, Rhode Island.

Bland, who plays for the Cleeks GC on LIV Golf is currently 25th in the season-long Individual Standings and the Cleeks are ninth in the Team Standings.

The next LIV Golf event is in Houston, Texas, US from 7th – 9th June 2024.