Is Saudi deal on hold? La Liga clears hurdle for Messi's return to Barcelona

Footballer's father and agent Jorge Messi met Barca president Joan Laporta at the latter's home on Monday

Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023

We haven't heard the last word just yet on football superstar Lionel Messi's next destination with plenty of suitors chasing his prized signature. But chances of him returning to his former club FC Barcelona is gathering speed even as reports said that Messi has asked Saudi giants Al Hilal to delay his potential move to the Kingdom until 2024.

Reports said that Messi's entourage met with Al Hilal's representatives on Monday and made the request.

Messi, who will turn 36 this month, has been linked with a big-money move to Al Hilal which could see a potential reunion with his most famous foe Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who plies his trade with Al Nassr.

Meanwhile, the decks are being cleared for the World Cup winner to make a return to Spain with La Liga apparently giving the go ahead to FC Barcelona's financial viability plan, according to media reports.

News reports also said that Messi's father and agent Jorge Messi met Barca president Joan Laporta at the latter's home on Monday.

"Leo wants to return to Barca and I would also like him to return. We trust that Leo can return," Jorge was quoted as saying by JijantesFC.

Meanwhile, famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Messi's former teammate and current FC Barcelona manager Xavi expects a decision soon enough.

"Xavi on Leo Messi’s decision expected soon: “Messi has the frying pan by it’s handle — it’s up to him”. #FCB

“The situation is in the hands of Laporta and Jorge Messi, we’ll see how it ends”., Romano tweeted on Tuesday.

A FC Barcelona fan holds a jersey of Lionel Messi before the friendly between Vissel Kobe and Barcelona in Tokyo on Tuesday. — Reuters

Messi played his last game for Paris Saint Germain over the weekend and will become a free agent on June 30.

Messi made 778 appearances for Barcelona during which he scored 672 goals and made 303 assists.

