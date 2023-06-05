Messi's father meets Barcelona president, says his son wants to return to Camp Nou

Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the match on Saturday at the fabled Wembley Stadium
Lionel Messi, who last week played his last game for Paris St Germain, is open to making a return to La Liga side Barcelona, the Argentine forward's father said on Monday.
Barca was forced to let its talisman leave in 2021 because his high wages coupled with strict La Liga financial rules could have jeopardised the club's future.
Messi, who joined Barcelona's youth set-up aged 13 and went on to become the club's all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions, moved to PSG as a free agent on a two-year contract.
Barcelona's finances have slightly improved since then, but according to La Liga, it is still over the cap and remains unable to register new contracts signed months ago, including defender Ronald Araujo and midfielder Gavi.
ALSO READ:
The La Liga champion's president Joan Laporta has often spoken of his desire to bring Messi back to Camp Nou, but any move for the 35-year-old would likely further complicate their ability to adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.
"Leo wants to return to Barca and I would also like him to return. We are confident that Leo can come back," Messi's father Jorge said in an interview with Twitch channel Jijantes FC.
Messi, who led Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar and also boasts a record seven Ballon d'Or awards, won the Ligue 1 title in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons with PSG as well as the French Super Cup in July 2022.
However, he opted not to renew his deal with the Ligue 1 champions.
His future has been the subject of much speculation recently, with a source close to the Argentina captain telling Reuters that he had received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season.
A move to Saudi Arabia would see him once again playing in the same league as rival and Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo, while Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is also expected to complete a move to the Middle Eastern nation.
The United States' Major League Soccer club Inter Miami has also been touted as a possible destination for Messi.
Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the match on Saturday at the fabled Wembley Stadium
The 41-year-old Aston Martin driver claimed his 32nd victory in Montmeló a full decade ago back in May 2013 with Ferrari
Northern Irishman insists that former European Tour players who have signed for LIV Golf should not be eligible for the tournament
Last year's runner-up Casper Ruud turns on the style to quell the challenge of Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5
Messi's possible move to Saudi Arabia could involve what pundits have termed a record-breaking deal, and renew his club rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr last year
Former great turned television pundit highlights Pujara's experience of playing County cricket for Sussex
With an eye on the world No 1 spot Aryna Sabalenka fights off a determined challenge from fellow Belarusian Iryna Shymanovich to reach the third round
A strong showing at the 'Home of Cricket' in Ireland could see the Warwickshire pace bowler featuring in the upcoming Ashes series