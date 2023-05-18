Saudi club raises Messi offer to 500 million euro: Report

Athletes search for ways to fund their competition at the 2024 Paris Games after governing body stops providing financial support
The offer for football legend Lionel Messi to join the Saudi Pro League's Al Hilal has reportedly been raised to a whopping 500 million euros.
Previously, the amount offered was said to be 400 million euros, however, James Roures, a Spanish media mogul, said that the Saudi club was willing to pay that amount just to have Messi join for a year.
However, Roures also told a Spanish news outlet that there is still a chance that the Argentine star could go back to his old team in La Liga. He claimed that Lionel has "always wanted" to return to Barcelona, and also referenced Messi's rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, whose performance in the Saudi league has been, in his opinion, sub-par.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Monday the club will "do everything possible" to bring Argentine superstar Lionel Messi back in the close season.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward is set to leave in the summer when his contract expires and new La Liga champion Barcelona is hoping to lure its all-time top goalscorer back, despite strong interest from Saudi Arabia.
