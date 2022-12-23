Police investigate crowd trouble during Man City win over Liverpool

A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Greater Manchester Police are investigating several incidents of crowd trouble during Manchester City's League Cup clash with Liverpool on Thursday night, including one that led to a 15-year-old girl being treated for head injuries.
The clubs issued a joint statement condemning the violence, which they called "hugely disappointing". City won the match 3-2 to progress to the quarter-finals.
Recent matches between the teams have been marred by trouble. City coach Pep Guardiola had coins thrown at him during a defeat at Anfield in October, while Liverpool later released a statement condemning "vile chants" relating to stadium tragedies.
The clubs said such incidents were wholly unacceptable.
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from behind to win her women’s singles match against Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 6-1 (10-6)
Apart from the Sri Lankan, the franchise have also acquired left-arm wrist spinner Jake Lintott and fast-bowling all-rounder Gus Atkinson
He will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton
The tourists wrapped up the third Test by eight wickets to go with wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in Rawalpindi and Multan
Tales like these from the world of sports provide much-needed respite from the seriousness of world news, especially in a year like 2022
Although the world of sports faced more lows than highs in this year, the world's greatest tournament ended on a beautiful note
World No.1 Iga Swiatek delivers the star performance on the opening day at the Coca-Cola Arena