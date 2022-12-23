Police investigate crowd trouble during Man City win over Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola talks to Nathan Ake as Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp looks on. (Reuters)

By Reuters Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 7:58 PM

Greater Manchester Police are investigating several incidents of crowd trouble during Manchester City's League Cup clash with Liverpool on Thursday night, including one that led to a 15-year-old girl being treated for head injuries.

The clubs issued a joint statement condemning the violence, which they called "hugely disappointing". City won the match 3-2 to progress to the quarter-finals.

Recent matches between the teams have been marred by trouble. City coach Pep Guardiola had coins thrown at him during a defeat at Anfield in October, while Liverpool later released a statement condemning "vile chants" relating to stadium tragedies.

The clubs said such incidents were wholly unacceptable.

