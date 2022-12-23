UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Police investigate crowd trouble during Man City win over Liverpool

The clubs issued a joint statement condemning the violence, which they called hugely disappointing

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola talks to Nathan Ake as Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp looks on. (Reuters)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola talks to Nathan Ake as Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp looks on. (Reuters)

By Reuters

Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 7:58 PM

Greater Manchester Police are investigating several incidents of crowd trouble during Manchester City's League Cup clash with Liverpool on Thursday night, including one that led to a 15-year-old girl being treated for head injuries.

The clubs issued a joint statement condemning the violence, which they called "hugely disappointing". City won the match 3-2 to progress to the quarter-finals.

Recent matches between the teams have been marred by trouble. City coach Pep Guardiola had coins thrown at him during a defeat at Anfield in October, while Liverpool later released a statement condemning "vile chants" relating to stadium tragedies.

The clubs said such incidents were wholly unacceptable.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports