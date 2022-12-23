France may contact Argentina sports minister over fans' World Cup taunts

A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said that she may contact her Argentine counterpart over the "vulgar" taunting of French forward Kylian Mbappe by some Argentina fans in Buenos Aires as they celebrated the return of the World Cup winners.
During Argentina's jubilant homecoming, a group of fans set alight a makeshift coffin lid adorned with a cross and picture of Mbappe, while Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez clutched a toy baby with Mbappe's face on it during an open-top bus parade through the capital.
Images of both went viral on social media.
Oudea-Castera told RTL Radio that she was looking at the issue.
"I am not ruling out discussing this with my counterpart," she said, adding that France's football body had also written to Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), over the affair.
"I find all of this quite pitiful," she added.
The Argentine Embassy in Paris did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from behind to win her women’s singles match against Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 6-1 (10-6)
Apart from the Sri Lankan, the franchise have also acquired left-arm wrist spinner Jake Lintott and fast-bowling all-rounder Gus Atkinson
He will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton
The tourists wrapped up the third Test by eight wickets to go with wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in Rawalpindi and Multan
Tales like these from the world of sports provide much-needed respite from the seriousness of world news, especially in a year like 2022
Although the world of sports faced more lows than highs in this year, the world's greatest tournament ended on a beautiful note
World No.1 Iga Swiatek delivers the star performance on the opening day at the Coca-Cola Arena