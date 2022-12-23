France may contact Argentina sports minister over fans' World Cup taunts

During the Albicelestes' jubilant homecoming, a group of fans set alight a makeshift coffin lid adorned with a cross and picture of France's Mbappe

Argentina players are pictured on a bus during the victory parade as fans celebrate (Photo: Reuters)

By Reuters Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 1:31 PM

French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said that she may contact her Argentine counterpart over the "vulgar" taunting of French forward Kylian Mbappe by some Argentina fans in Buenos Aires as they celebrated the return of the World Cup winners.

French Sports, Olympic and Paralympic Games Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 26, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

During Argentina's jubilant homecoming, a group of fans set alight a makeshift coffin lid adorned with a cross and picture of Mbappe, while Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez clutched a toy baby with Mbappe's face on it during an open-top bus parade through the capital.

Images of both went viral on social media.

Oudea-Castera told RTL Radio that she was looking at the issue.

"I am not ruling out discussing this with my counterpart," she said, adding that France's football body had also written to Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), over the affair.

"I find all of this quite pitiful," she added.

The Argentine Embassy in Paris did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

ALSO READ: