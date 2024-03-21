Paris Olympics football draw: United States men will face France

Former Argentina player Javier Saviola draws Ukraine for the men's Olympic football tournament. — Reuters

Published: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 12:23 AM

The United States men's team will face France at the Paris Games after being drawn in the same group as the host nation for the Olympics football tournament.

The US are competing at the Games for the first time since Beijing in 2008 and were drawn on Wednesday alongside France, coached by soccer great Thierry Henry, in Group A.

Also in the group are New Zealand and the winners of a playoff between teams from the Asian Football Confederation and the African Football Confederation.

World champions Argentina was drawn in Group B with Morocco, Ukraine and a qualifier to be confirmed from the AFC.

Spain, runners-up in Tokyo, are in Group C along with Egypt, Dominican Republic and another qualifier from the AFC, which is yet to be confirmed.

Group D features Paraguay, Mali and Israel as well as a final qualifier from the AFC.

The soccer tournament will begin two days before the opening ceremony of the Games on July 24, with the women’s final concluding the event on Aug. 10.

It is the first time the women’s final will conclude the football tournament.

The football tournament will be staged across several venues in France including Paris, Nantes, Bordeaux, Marseille, Nice, Saint-Étienne and Lyon.

