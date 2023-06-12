Lionel Messi stopped in China over passport, say reports; video surfaces online

Lionel Messi at the airport as he arrives in Beijing, China, June 10, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi was stopped by Chinese border officials over the weekend because of some confusion related to his passport, according to media reports. A video of the purported incident has surfaced on social media.

The World Cup winner is in the Chinese capital for a friendly match between Argentina and Australia on Thursday, and has been greeted by crowds of frenzied football fans eager for a glimpse.

The 35-year-old footballer — dubbed as the all-time greatest by his fans — arrived in Beijing on Saturday.

However, he was confronted by border officials who were not happy with the passport he was using, according to the Daily Mail.

It cited the Chinese media and added that the "issue arose due to Messi travelling with his Spanish passport instead of his Argentinian one".

Messi possesses both Argentine and Spanish passports, and he took the latter to China, a Hindustan Times article said.

Initially, language was an issue between Messi and the Chinese airport guards, but it got resolved soon, it added.

The ordeal of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner "did not end there as he was then temporarily 'trapped' in his Beijing hotel along with his Argentina teammates after a large number of fans gathered outside to catch a glimpse of him", the Daily Mail reported, quoting Chinese state media.

This is Messi's seventh trip to China, the last being in 2017, according to local media.

Messi, who has chosen to leave Paris Saint-Germain over the summer to pursue his career with Inter Miami in the US, will also play another friendly match, when Argentina take on Indonesia in Jakarta on June 19, as part of this tour.

