De Gea blunder against West Ham costs Man United dear

United had also suffered the pain of conceding a last-gasp penalty in its midweek defeat at Brighton

West Ham United's Said Benrahma (not in picture) scores against Manchester United's David de Gea. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Mon 8 May 2023, 12:26 AM

David De Gea made a huge goalkeeping howler as Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat at West Ham on Sunday that threatens to send its season into a tailspin.

Just a few days ago United was heavy favourite to finish in the Premier League's top four and qualify for next season's Champions League but now it is wobbling badly while the Hammers looks safe from relegation.

The result hinged on a catastrophic first-half error by De Gea, who let a tame shot from Said Benrahma squirm past him in the 27th minute after his team had largely dominated the opening period.

De Gea's blunder came on the day on which he became the most-capped goalkeeper in Manchester United's history, appearing for the 540th time to move ahead of Alex Stepney.

United, who suffered the pain of conceding a last-gasp penalty in its midweek defeat at Brighton, had been boosted by Arsenal's 2-0 win at third-placed Newcastle earlier in the day.

But although it is still in fourth place, it is now just one point ahead of red-hot Liverpool, although still with a game in hand.

West Ham, who plays in the Europa Conference League semifinals this week, is seven points clear of the drop zone.

