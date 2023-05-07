Arab icon Mohamed Salah keeps Liverpool's top four hopes alive

World number two said she was prepared for another tough battle as she bids to improve her 2-5 win-loss record against the Pole
Mohamed Salah's landmark goal sealed Liverpool's 1-0 win against Brentford to keep its Premier League top four hopes alive on Saturday.
The Egypt forward's first half finish made him the first player in Liverpool history to net in nine successive games at Anfield, with his strike taking him to 100 career goals at the stadium.
He also moved level with Steven Gerrard's Liverpool tally of 186 goals, sitting in joint fifth place in the club's all-time scoring list.
For the third season in a row, Salah has reached 30 goals in all competitions.
"Mohamed Salah is special. A lot of people don't appreciate players when they are still playing. For us, it's clear. He is an all-time great," Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said.
"I can't see him stopping, that's just his nature. You need to have this desire to score goals.
"He works hard to close players down. We all know some world class players don't do that, but he does. I'm really proud of him."
Klopp's fifth placed team climbed within one point of fourth placed Manchester United after its sixth successive league victory.
United's defeat at Brighton in midweek has given Liverpool renewed hope of qualifying for the Champions League via a top four berth.
But United, who travels to West Ham on Sunday, has two games in hand and remain favourite to finish above their bitter rival.
"If Manchester United win their games in hand, then they are seven points away and it is pretty much done. We know that," Klopp said.
"It's an interesting period. We have to make sure we keep the teams behind us, behind us because they are coming. Nothing is decided and that's good."
Salah's memorable evening was partially overshadowed by the Liverpool fans who booed the national anthem just hours after the coronation ceremony for King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.
Liverpool said on Friday they would play the anthem prior to kick-off despite acknowledging "some supporters have strong views" on the subject.
As "God Save the King" was played, boos and jeers were eventually drowned out by chants of "Liverpool" from the home fans.
Liverpool supporters have repeatedly booed the anthem in recent years, most notably ahead of last season's FA Cup final.
UK government plans to leave the city to "managed decline" in the 1980s and the cover-up that followed the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, which caused the death of 97 Liverpool fans, have been cited as reasons for anti-establishment protest.
ALSO READ:
World number two said she was prepared for another tough battle as she bids to improve her 2-5 win-loss record against the Pole
Pakistan batsman says team should focus on consistency with only a few ODIs left before the World Cup later this year
More than three decades after Maradona led Napoli to its first two Serie A titles, “Osi” and “Kvara” were the biggest reasons behind the team's success
This reaction comes after the LSG mentor and RCB batter had heated exchange after their match
The tournament in Dubai also offered a great opportunity for UAE's local shuttlers to play against some of the best players in the world
A return to Barcelona looks most likely but given his links with Saudi Arabia, the Argentine great could well be headed to the Middle East
Anand believes the world’s first franchise-based chess league, the Global Chess League (GCL), will produce top talent from the UAE and the Arab world
The first edition of the Global Chess League will take place from June 21 to July 2