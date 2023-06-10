Champions League Final: Guardiola drops injured Walker against Inter Milan

Filipino-Canadian Fernandez and American partner Townsend storm into French Open women's doubles final
It will be a career-first Grand Slam title match in doubles for Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up
Pep Guardiola has dropped Kyle Walker from Manchester City's starting XI for the Champions League final against Inter Milan after he failed to recover from a back problem in time for Saturday's showdown in Istanbul.
England international Walker being benched means Manuel Akanji starts on the right of a three-man defence also featuring Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake into which Jone Stones can drop back from midfield.
Erling Haaland leads the line for an otherwise familiar team, looking to add to his tournament-leading 12 goals from 10 appearances as City aim to be crowned continental kings for the first time.
Lone striker Haaland will be backed up by assist king Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, with Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish on each flank.
Edin Dzeko starts against his former club City after winning the battle for a starting spot along Lautaro Martinez in Inter's two-man attack.
Simone Inzaghi has left Romelu Lukaku on the bench despite the Belgium striker's hot form in the final weeks of the season.
Lukaku, who has scored seven times and set up five more in his last 11 matches, will likely be used as a weapon from the bench.
Marcelo Brozovic has been given the nod in midfield ahead of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Croat lining up alongside Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu who can win club football's biggest prize in his home country.
Manchester City (3-2-4-1)
Ederson; Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Rodri, John Stones; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan (capt), Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland
Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)
Inter Milan (3-5-2)
Andre Onana; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic (capt), Federico Dimarco; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez
Coach: Simone Inzaghi (ITA)
Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)
ALSO READ:
It will be a career-first Grand Slam title match in doubles for Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up
The addition of Norwegian Erling Haaland appears to have taken Guardiola's team to a new level
In the coming years, Saudi Arabia will organise the men's Asian Cup football, the Olympic-style Asian Games and even the Asian Winter Games in 2029
The last time that the event was held in the Turkish city was when Liverpool produced one of the game's greatest comebacks to overcame AC Milan’s 3-0 first-half lead and win the iconic European Cup trophy on penalties
MMA legend says her first loss in seven years against Julianna Pena made her even considered retirement
The American, who last held a title in 2016 and has only fought sporadically since, is hoping to post a convincing victory over Bill Hutchinson
Batsman says they will do their best to make the Australian run machine as uncomfortable as possible at the crease
It will be a dream come true for most of the players to play alongside the top teams