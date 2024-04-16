Al Ain v Al Hilal Asian Champions League semifinal postponed due to bad weather

Bottom of the table Brentford eased away from trouble with a 2-0 home win against Sheffield United
The Asian Champions League semifinal first leg match between Al-Ain of the UAE and Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Tuesday.
The match was scheduled to be played later on Tuesday in Al Ain, UAE, but will now be played on Wednesday after the country experienced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
The UAE authorities had urged residents to stay at home due to the weather conditions.
"The UAE Football Association has suspended all football activities for Tuesday, keeping in view the safety of all fans, players and stakeholders," AFC said in a statement.
