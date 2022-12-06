Watch: Qatari family sets up majlis to host Fifa World Cup fans

Spinners Adil Rashid and Fabian Allen star for Team Abu Dhabi, while New York Strikers' skipper Kieron Pollard and Azam Khan shine
A Qatari family set up a majlis outside their home where they hosted scores of Argentinian fans during the Group of 16 match between Japan and Croatia.
The tent is akin to an Iftar tent which are put up during the holy month of Ramadan.
A huge screen was set up inside the tent for the guests to catch the action from the stadium. The majlis had a buffet table, packed with Arabic treats like mezzeh, sandwiches, sweets, and Arabic coffee.
In a video shared by Reuters, fans wearing Argentinian colours can be seen sitting on carpets while enjoying Arabic snacks and coffee.
The hastag ‘Invite them to your majlis’ has gained much traction on Twitter since then.
“This is an individual initiative done by my father. He organised this tent to host World Cup fans and visitors,” the host can be heard saying in the video clip that was shared by Reuters.
“As his Highness (Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani) said, this is the Arab Cup. It reflects on our culture, heritage and our traditions. Our job is to share with visitors our culutre,” says Abdullah Al Binali in the video.
“Travelling is not just knowing a place it about its culture. Knowing it is people and its food. We came for football but we are taking much more,” says Argentinian fan Pablo Marcos.
“Well, it actually brings us the opportunity to know the culture of the country that hosts the World Cup this year. It is a great chance for us as Argentinians to know another culture so different from us,” says Constanza Reche, another football fan says.
ALSO READ:
Spinners Adil Rashid and Fabian Allen star for Team Abu Dhabi, while New York Strikers' skipper Kieron Pollard and Azam Khan shine
Paul Farbrace roped in as coach
The Dubai International Baja has been staged annually since the late 1970s
The previous record for runs on the first day was the 494 Australia accumulated against South Africa in Sydney in 1910
Rain forced players from Hagley Oval following the 18th over of New Zealand's chase, with the home side 104-1 after India had been dismissed for 219 in the 48th over
ECB spokesman Danny Reuben later clarified that "13-14 of the squad members, including six to seven players are suffering from a virus which is not related to food poisoning or Covid related"
Team Abu Dhabi raced to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Chennai Braves
All eyes will be on the classy Military Law who returns to action after an absence of close to two years