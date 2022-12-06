Morocco eliminates giant Spain on penalty kicks to enter World Cup quarter-finals

During the 90 minutes plus extra time, Spain dominated possession but failed to create many clear chances

Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri celebrates scoring a penalty during the penalty shootout. Photo: Reuters

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 9:46 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 9:54 PM

For the second consecutive day at the Fifa World Cup penalties were called upon to the resolve the stalemate between Spain and Morocco in the penultimate last 16 match of the tournament, with the former going through to make history.

Hakimi, a product of the Real Madrid youth system, calmly slotted his penalty past Unai Simon in Spain's goal to seal Morocco's 3-0 win in the shootout.

Spain, who won the title in 2010, enjoyed a slight dominance over their spirited rivals through 90 minutes of regulation time and the 30 minutes of extra-time, but could not convert their territorial advantage into goals.

Morocco, now await the winners of the final last 16 match of the tournament between Portugal and Switzerland.

ALSO READ: