Morocco eliminates giant Spain on penalty kicks to enter World Cup quarter-finals

Spinners Adil Rashid and Fabian Allen star for Team Abu Dhabi, while New York Strikers' skipper Kieron Pollard and Azam Khan shine
For the second consecutive day at the Fifa World Cup penalties were called upon to the resolve the stalemate between Spain and Morocco in the penultimate last 16 match of the tournament, with the former going through to make history.
Hakimi, a product of the Real Madrid youth system, calmly slotted his penalty past Unai Simon in Spain's goal to seal Morocco's 3-0 win in the shootout.
Spain, who won the title in 2010, enjoyed a slight dominance over their spirited rivals through 90 minutes of regulation time and the 30 minutes of extra-time, but could not convert their territorial advantage into goals.
Morocco, now await the winners of the final last 16 match of the tournament between Portugal and Switzerland.
ALSO READ:
Spinners Adil Rashid and Fabian Allen star for Team Abu Dhabi, while New York Strikers' skipper Kieron Pollard and Azam Khan shine
Paul Farbrace roped in as coach
The Dubai International Baja has been staged annually since the late 1970s
The previous record for runs on the first day was the 494 Australia accumulated against South Africa in Sydney in 1910
Rain forced players from Hagley Oval following the 18th over of New Zealand's chase, with the home side 104-1 after India had been dismissed for 219 in the 48th over
ECB spokesman Danny Reuben later clarified that "13-14 of the squad members, including six to seven players are suffering from a virus which is not related to food poisoning or Covid related"
Team Abu Dhabi raced to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Chennai Braves
All eyes will be on the classy Military Law who returns to action after an absence of close to two years