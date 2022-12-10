The cycle is over: Brazil coach reiterates exit plan after World Cup elimination

Tite revealed in February that he would not remain in charge of the team beyond Qatar 2022.

Brazil coach Tite reacts during the Brazil-Croatia match. — Reuters

Brazil coach Tite reiterated his plan to walk away from the Brazil job following World Cup elimination, adamant his "cycle" is over.

The 61-year-old revealed in February that he would not remain in charge of the Selecao beyond Qatar 2022.

On Friday, Brazil were knocked out of the tournament by Croatia, succumbing 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Neymar had given Brazil the lead with a tremendous goal just before half-time in extra time, but Bruno Petkovic's deflected strike restored parity with the 120 minutes almost up.

Rodrygo and Marquinhos both failed to convert their spot-kicks in the shoot-out while Croatia scored all four of theirs, ensuring Zlatko Dalic's men reached a second successive World Cup semi-final.

Defeat meant Brazil suffered a quarter-final exit in consecutive World Cups under Tite, but he insists that will not change where his future lies.

"It is indeed very difficult, but it's a stalemate now about the end of my cycle with the Brazil squad," he told reporters.

"I think the cycle ended and I said that [over] half a year ago. I keep to my word; we shouldn't make a drama about this.

"I said back then there are other great professionals who can replace me. In the past [2018] we lost the World Cup, but I needed a full cycle.

"Now I had the full cycle. The cycle is over."

Understandably, talk in Tite's press conference soon turned to his "legacy".

Although their World Cup performances under his guidance have ultimately been disappointing, Tite did win the 2019 Copa America while in charge of the Selecao.

But he felt the situation was still far too raw to be able to provide the necessary insight on such a topic, particularly given the emotions of a shoot-out.

"I think time will answer that," he said.

"Although I might try to be someone with serenity, I can't make an assessment of the entire cycle.

"In time [the media] will make due assessment and others will, but right now I'm not in the condition to make an assessment, especially after defeat through the shoot-out. I can't do that right now."