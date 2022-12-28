Messi's Qatar World Cup room to be turned into museum

A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Argentine forward Lionel Messi's magic continues in Qatar days after the football star led his team to a glorious World Cup victory against France in Doha. The strike made this tournament memorable for thousands of football fans, and now the host nation plans to immortalise his time in the Gulf country.
Qatar University has plans to convert the room in which Messi stayed during the sporting event into a small museum. Fans and tourists to the country can visit where the football star stayed during his last ever World Cup.
While many national teams opted to stay in hotels during the tournament, Argentine players and support staff set up the camp in student halls at Qatar University. They mostly had the same facilities and accommodations that the college students get.
According to a report, the captain was housed in room B201. It was a twin room but Messi had it to himself for most of the tournament. However, he shared the room with Sergio Aguero on the eve of the final after the former striker joined the Argentina camp as a special guest.
The seven-times Ballon D'Or winner scored two goals to lead his country to victory over France on penalties in the World Cup final ten days ago.
Since Argentina's World Cup win turned Buenos Aires into a massive street party, tattoo artists have been hard at work inking the image of Lionel Messi on the bodies of fans paying tribute to the man who has come to rival the legend of the country's other soccer god, Diego Maradona.
In Argentina, where soccer generates something akin to a religious fervour, millions of men and women took to the streets on Tuesday to give the national team a hero's welcome as they toured the capital by bus after returning from Qatar.
After a night of revelry, many flocked to the city's tattoo parlours to commission designs depicting Messi, the team's star player who led Argentina to a third World Cup win.
There is a massive demand for Argentina's new three stars jersey after the team won the Cup. Long queues were seen outside Adidas stores in Buenos Aires even though it is only available for online orders for subscribers of the Adidas membership program.
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from behind to win her women’s singles match against Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 6-1 (10-6)
Apart from the Sri Lankan, the franchise have also acquired left-arm wrist spinner Jake Lintott and fast-bowling all-rounder Gus Atkinson
He will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton
The tourists wrapped up the third Test by eight wickets to go with wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in Rawalpindi and Multan
Tales like these from the world of sports provide much-needed respite from the seriousness of world news, especially in a year like 2022
Although the world of sports faced more lows than highs in this year, the world's greatest tournament ended on a beautiful note
World No.1 Iga Swiatek delivers the star performance on the opening day at the Coca-Cola Arena