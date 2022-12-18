Messi becomes first player to score in every round at a World Cup

The Argentine captain is the first to net in the group stage, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final at one World Cup

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a penalty during the penalty shootout against France in the World Cup final. — Reuters

By Stats Perform Published: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 10:31 PM

Lionel Messi became the first player in World Cup history to score in every round of a single edition of the tournament after putting Argentina ahead against France in Sunday's final.

The Argentina captain opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute when he calmly sent Hugo Lloris the wrong way after Ousmane Dembele felled Angel Di Maria.

Messi is the first man to net in the group stage, the round of 16, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final at one World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward also became the first to 20 direct goal involvements at the finals (12 goals, eight assists), while no player has scored or assisted in more different matches (14) than the 35-year-old, whose sensational campaign showed no signs of slowing.

