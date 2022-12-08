Luis Enrique out as Spain coach after losing to Morocco in World Cup knockout round

Australian women crowned ‘Queens of the Desert’
The Spanish soccer federation said Thursday that Luis Enrique will not continue as coach of the men's national team following its elimination in the round of 16 of the World Cup.
The announcement comes two days after Spain lost to Morocco 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a scoreless draw in regular and extra time.
The federation thanked Luis Enrique but said it was time to “start a new project” to keep the growth achieved by the coach in recent years.
Spain got off to a good start in Qatar, routing Costa Rica 7-0, but La Roja couldn't win again in its last three matches. It drew Germany 1-1 and lost 2-1 to Japan before being held by Morocco.
Luis Enrique took over the national team in 2018 to start revamping the squad after its elimination in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Russia. He temporarily left because of the illness and eventual death of his young daughter, but returned in 2019.
He helped Spain reach the last four of the Nations League twice, including this season and last year, when it lost the final to France.
He also led Spain to the semifinals of the European Championship in 2020, losing to Italy in a penalty shootout.
ALSO READ:
Australian women crowned ‘Queens of the Desert’
Debutants Morrisville Samp Army beat Team Abu Dhabi by 79 runs in the third place play-off match
Shimron Hetmyer’s big hits and Karim Janat’s all-round show helped Morrisville Samp Army beat Northern Warriors
Captain Shareef hails team spirit and also felt that tournaments like the TIPL work on many levels and bring competitiveness to the fore
The home team still need 277 runs to avoid the follow-on
Pollard ended his 13-season IPL career with Mumbai Indians last month only to join the league's most successful team as their batting coach
Reigning champion trainer Bhupat Seemar matched Doug Watson’s feat which was a pair of winners himself
Spinners Adil Rashid and Fabian Allen star for Team Abu Dhabi, while New York Strikers' skipper Kieron Pollard and Azam Khan shine