Fifa World Cup: Over 150,000 football fans flew from Dubai to Doha in 2 weeks

Currently, flydubai and Qatar Airways are operating 60 flights per day specifically for the mega event

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 3:57 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 3:59 PM

More than 150,000 football fans have flown from Dubai to Doha in the first two weeks of the Fifa World Cup, said dnata, an airport services provider.

Football fever has gripped not just the UAE and Qatar but the entire region as the world’s largest football event is taking place for the first time in the Middle East.

Dnata, a global air and travel services provider, said it ensures that fans make a smooth passage through Dubai World Central airport (DWC).

Currently, flydubai and Qatar Airways are operating special flights dedicated to the World Cup. As per an agreement signed earlier, the two carriers would operate 60 flights per day from Dubai to Doha during the mega event.

“Dnata’s services between DWC and Doha have enabled more than 600 safe aircraft movements in the first fortnight of the competition. To execute this, over 270 customer-oriented and ramp agents have been re-positioned from existing positions at Dubai International airport (DXB),” dnata said on Thursday.

A total of 90 pieces of ground support equipment are used to service aircraft, including zero-emission electric baggage tractors, conveyor belts, and a push-back tug.

“We are dedicated to ensuring an excellent journey for all football supporters by providing a swift and efficient service at DWC so that they can enjoy their fan experience for as long as possible,” said Jaffar Dawood, senior vice president for UAE airport operations, dnata, said.

