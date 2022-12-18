Fifa World Cup: Historic Messi-Ronaldo debate will be over if Argentina win today, says Brazil fan

Jack (right), with his friends

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 5:26 PM

Brazil fan Jack will be among the 88,000 fans at the Lusail Iconic Stadium hoping to watch a phenomenal game of football when Argentina take on defending champions France in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Brazil, who entered the World Cup in Qatar as one of the big favourites, alongside France, were knocked out by Croatia in the quarter final.

But Jack says he wants to enjoy the great occasion of a World Cup final – even though the Brazilian team will have no role to play in it.

“I like the World Cup as an event. I was obviously hoping that Brazil would be in the final, but I [still] like the World Cup and football. All the good players are here. And luckily, I have the ticket for the final, so I just want to enjoy a good game of football today,” Jack told Khaleej Times.

Jack says it’s hard to predict a winner in today’s final, but he admires France’s perseverance.

“I think both teams are very strong; but it’s kind of surprising that France have reached the final despite missing injured players like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Paul Pogba,” he said.

“They didn’t have big players in this tournament, but still reached the final. It’s amazing.”

Argentina, on the other hand, will rely on Lionel Messi to win their third World Cup title.

If Argentina win, the Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate over the world’s best player will be over once and for all, according to Jack.

“Argentina is Messi; he is ridiculous. A very good player, so he may just win the first World Cup today,” he said.

“I think if he wins today, the best player debate between Ronaldo and Messi will be over for good.”

