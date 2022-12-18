Many in France will be happy for Messi if he wins the World Cup final, says this French fan

Ons Jabeur, the two-time 2022 Grand Slam finalist and world No.2, will look to defend her MWTC title against 2021 US Open Champion and British No.1 Emma Raducanu
There were hardly any French fans on Sunday outside the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), the main ticket centre for the World Cup in Qatar, ahead of the big final between France and Argentina at Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18.
Since last evening, ticketless fans, mostly Argentinians, have been desperately looking to grab one to watch the final at the DECC.
Herve, and his father, Yohann, were among the few French fans at the DECC that made an appearance in blue supporting the Les Bleus. The father-son duo expect a great game of football from their team tonight, and Herve even predicted the score.
“I expect a very good match. Two beautiful teams [are playing tonight], and I hope it’s going to be 2-1 or 3-1 for France,” Herve told Khaleej Times.
“I hope that they win. But it’s a World Cup final, so you never know [the outcome].”
France will be aiming to become only the third team after Italy and Brazil to defend the World Cup title today.
“My father was in Russia four years ago when we beat Croatia in the final, he really enjoyed the moment,” Herve said.
But Herve revealed that many football fans in France will not be sad if Lionel Messi ends his international career with victory over France in the final today.
“I hope he enjoys his match, it’s his last match,” he said.
“He is big in France. I think many people in France will be happy if he wins today.”
