Argentina vs France: World Cup champions to get $42 million in prize money

World class tennis players combine with high-flying DJs to deliver a festive feast at the Coca Cola Arena
The World Cup champions will earn $42 million in prize money for their football federation.
The losing team in Sunday's final between France and Argentina will get $30 million from a Fifa prize fund of $440 million.
When France won the World Cup in 2018, the country's federation got $38 million from Fifa’s $400 million prize fund.
Not all the money goes to players, but they are expected to get a good chunk of it. France players such as Kylian Mbappé are in line to be paid a bonus of 554,000 euros ($586,000) by their federation for winning the final, French sports daily L’Equipe reported.
Every national soccer federation gets at least $9 million in prize money for playing at this year's World Cup, plus $1.5 million for each toward costs of preparing for the tournament.
Third-place team Croatia earned $27 million in prize money. Morocco, which ended up in fourth, will be paid $25 million.
Fifa’s total revenue for the past four years was $7.5 billion, with most from broadcast and sponsorship deals, plus ticket and hospitality sales.
ALSO READ:
World class tennis players combine with high-flying DJs to deliver a festive feast at the Coca Cola Arena
Ons Jabeur, the two-time 2022 Grand Slam finalist and world No.2, will look to defend her MWTC title against 2021 US Open Champion and British No.1 Emma Raducanu
Bangladesh collapsed to 133-8 at stumps, with Kuldeep picking up 4-33 after his 40 made a vital contribution to India's first innings total of 404 runs
The focus is back on Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, who had fallen in love with the ‘Gentleman’s Game’ while attending BVS Parsi School in Karachi, Pakistan, many moons ago
We protect the interests of our athletes, and since they want to fulfill their Olympic dream, we will also fight for it, he said
Five-year sponsorship sees league named as the DP World International League T20
The 55-year-old German six-time Grand Slam champion will now be deported from the country, according to reports
Lining up on the grid in the overall category, Duarte Lopez, Bastien Leguay, Miguel Neto and David Terrien were impressive behind the wheel for Dojomoto