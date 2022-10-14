Fifa World Cup: Abu Dhabi resident wins all-expense-paid VIP experience at matches

Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 3:36 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 3:48 PM

Emirates Post announced the winners of the 'Spend and Win' campaign, held in collaboration with Visa, a worldwide partner of Fifa.

The Grand Prize winner, Mr Sarfudheen Parichali a resident of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, received his prize from the senior management of Emirates Post, at an awards ceremony held at Emirates Post Group Headquarters on October 14.

The Grand Prize included ‘Category Two’ tickets to group stage Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 matches along with pre-match hospitality, access to the VIP Visa Everywhere Lounge, round-trip flight tickets, and full board hotel accommodation for three nights.

Forty runners up were rewarded with Hisense 85-inch Smart TVs, digital gaming consoles, digital streaming packages for sports, and Al Rihla Pro Footballs - the official ball of Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

Peter Somers, CEO of Emirates Post, stated: “We are pleased to have teamed up with Visa in efforts to bring the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 closer to our customers. The campaign showcased our vision of delivering quality services and experiences, while providing high levels of customer satisfaction and maximum value for clients. The campaign gave us a chance to show our appreciation for our customers, as well as strengthen our partnership with Visa.”

The 'Spend and Win' campaign entailed spending Dh50 on any Emirates Post product or service using a Visa card, to enter the draw to win the grand prize, along with runner-up prizes.

The campaign, which began on August 15 and ran till September 15, 2022, aimed to strengthen customer relationships, and provide them with new and unique experiences.

