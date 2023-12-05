F1H2O World Championship's final battle for runner-up title

Scotland have a tough challenge ahead after being drawn together with Germany, Hungary and Switzerland
The competition for the runner-up position in the Grand Prix of Sharjah, the final round of the 22nd edition of the UIM F1H2O World Championship, is heating up.
The event takes place at Khalid Lagoon from December 8-10.
Dutchman Ferdinand Zandbergen, captain of the Sharjah Team of Sharjah International Marine Sports Club (Boat Number 12), and the Swedish Erik Stark, captain of the Victory Team of Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) (Boat Number 4), aim to secure 20 points by winning the Grand Prix of Sharjah to clinch the runner-up title.
This follows the captain of Team Sweden, the Swedish Jonas Andersson's (Boat Number 14) championship victory after winning the last three rounds, competing in Sharjah with a 24-point lead over his closest rival, Zandbergen.
Burnley, with the quickest goal of the season and a huge win, come off the bottom of the table
Andre Fletcher and Richard Gleeson win Player of the Match awards
The 2021 champion wants to take things one step at a time in Dubai
The Golden Visa awardee aims to qualify for invites for all the Senior Majors in 2024
Team Abu Dhabi batter has developed a strong affinity for the UAE capital and is excited about the country’s sporting future
Images on Instagram also show Iniesta wearing an Arabic Bisht coat, a black robe with an embroidered gold border — a status garment among Arab men
Dominica was one of seven countries in the West Indies selected to stage matches in the showpiece tournament in June