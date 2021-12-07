Empty words! Lewandowski slams Messi over Ballon d’Or comments

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski plundered 55 goals in 47 matches, with 10 assists, across competitions in the 2019-2020 season and followed it up with 48 goals from 40 games, with nine assists in the 2020-21 season.

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has taken a swipe at seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, saying that the Argentine wizard should be sincere and not just give empty words.

Messi, 34, won a record seventh Ballon d’Or in Paris last week ahead of Lewandowski. But an overwhelming majority felt that Lewandowski was worthy of the accolade after the Polish striker shone over the past two seasons. Lewandowski should have won the award last year but the 2020 edition of the awards, hosted by France Football, was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Messi too acknowledged that Lewandowski deserved the award in 2020 and urged France Football to recognise his achievements retrospectively.

“I also want to tell Robert (Lewandowsk) that it is an honour for me to fight against him. I think that you deserve your Ballon d’Or,” Messi had said in his acceptance speech.

“Last year everyone agreed that you were the winner and I think that France Football should give you the Ballon d’Or that you deserve. And you won it last year, so I hope France Football can do it and you can have it in your home, because you were just the winner. It couldn’t be done because of the pandemic, but I think you should have it in your house too,” he had added.

The pair were seated together during the awards ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet. Lewandowski went on to win the Best Striker award.

But, since then, Lewandowski believes that Messi’s words lacked sincerity.

“I’m not that enthusiastic about getting the 2020 award,” Lewandowski was quoted as saying to Kanale Sportowym via Marca.

“I would like it (Messi’s 2020 Ballon d’Or statement) to be a sincere and courteous statement from a great player and not just an empty words,” the 33-year-old added.