Dube says he has learnt how to finish games from 'Mahi bhai' Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube once again stole the limelight with his match-winning knowkc against RCB in the IPL 2024 opener. - AP

Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 3:29 PM

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube disclosed that he learned the art of finishing a game from former skipper MS Dhoni which he tries to implement in every match.

Dube once again stole the limelight with his well-composed knock of 34 not out and eventually he went on to score the winning runs for the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Dube has been growing in confidence since his ground-breaking season during CSK's title triumph in IPL 2023. Last season, in 16 matches, he scored 418 runs at an average of 38.00 and a strike rate of 158.33. On the back of a successful season, he was selected for India's T20I series against Ireland and Afghanistan T20I series in 2024.

He has built a reputation for finishing games for his team and it was evident when he struck a rollicking 63* in the second T20I against Afghanistan to seal a six-wicket victory for India.

The left-handed batter once again stayed till the end to see off the game for CSK and after the match, he talked about what it means to him to finish a game for his team and especially for CSK.

"Finishing the game for Chennai is always something else for me. That is what I have learned from Mahi bhai and that is what I try to do in every game. It feels really good when you finish the game like this, especially in the first game of the IPL," Dube said in a video posted by IPL on X.

Dube was accompanied by New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra who played a short yet influential knock of 37(15) while opening alongside skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

On his very first ball, Rachin survived a scare following an inside edge which marginally missed the stumps and went racing to the boundary line. He opened up about his time on the crease which saw him stitch partnerships with Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane.

"The wicket was a beautiful one it made my life easier. It was nice to have a partnership with Rutu he has been doing this for a long period of time for Chennai and building up a partnership with Jinx (Ajinkya Rahane) was pretty cool in front of a full crowd," Rachin said.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium was painted in yellow with CSK fans turning up in numbers to support the team. Rachin opened up about the experience of playing in Chepauk and said, "The crowd was incredible probably the loudest I have ever experienced. The whistles were unbelievable. So, more nice wins here so we can give fans more to cheer about."

CSK will return to action in Chepauk on Tuesday against Gujarat Titans.

