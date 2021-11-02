Dubai to host 20 international sports events in November

There is an exciting new addition to Dubai's cycling calendar as well — the Giro d'Italia Criterium, which is a 30-lap short-format race that will take place on November 6.

November will also see the highest ranked players on the European Tour's Race to Dubai contest the final event of the season at Jumeirah Golf Estates

Dubai will host 111 sports events in the month of November, including 20 top international events, four of which are world championships — the 25th Karate World Championships, IBF Bowling World Championships, Fide World Chess Championship and the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup.

November will also see the highest ranked players on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai contest the final event of the season, the $9 million DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 18-21, while the top eight teams from the world of beach soccer will battle on the sands of Kite Beach for glory in the 10th Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai.

There is an exciting new addition to Dubai’s cycling calendar as well — the Giro d’Italia Criterium, which is a 30-lap short-format race that will take place on November 6, as part of Expo 2020 Dubai, on a 2.1km circuit.

Being organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the 10th edition of the Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai kicked off at Kite Beach on Tuesday with eight of the world’s best teams, including the two finalists from the 2021 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup, Russia and Japan, in fray.

The Hamdan Sports Complex, one of the world’s most iconic sports arenas, will take centrestage from November 16 to 21 when its hosts yet another top international event – the 25th Karate World Championships.

With more than 1,200 athletes expected in Dubai for the event — alongside over 1,200 delegates, team officials and technical staff — the 25th Karate World Championships will be the biggest ever in history in terms participation.

The top stars of international bowling will be here this month as Dubai Bowling Centre hosts the International Bowling Federation’s World Championships from November 6 to 26. A total of 512 bowlers from 46 countries have signed up for the championships.

Golf spectacle

Spectators, meanwhile, will return to the European Tour’s season ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, where 50 of the highest ranked players on the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex will take on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, competing for a share of the $9 million prize pot.

The DP World Tour Championship will also, once again, host the European Disabled Golfers Association (EDGA) Dubai Finale from November 19-20.

Dubai’s golf enthusiasts will also be able to see Asia’s top amateurs in action at the 12th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, which will take place at the Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club from November 3-6.

Sports at Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai, meanwhile, will host the Fide World Chess Championship from November 24 and December 16, where reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway will take on Russian challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi. The Hamdan Bin Rashid Masters international chess championship will take place concurrently.

The showdown between the game’s finest Grandmasters highlights Expo 2020’s diverse and inspiring events calendar. The two players will compete for a prize fund of Dh 9 million at Dubai Exhibition Centre, playing 14 games to decide the new World Champion.

Expo 2020 Dubai will also host the Giro d’Italia Criterium, an exciting new cycling race organised by Dubai Sports Council and RCS Sport with the support of MadeinItaly.gov.it.

Some of the world’s top riders will be taking part in the race, including 2021 Giro d’Italia winner Egan Bernal (INEOS Grenadiers); three-time UCI Road Race World Champion Peter Sagan (BORA hansgrohe); nine-time Grand Tour stage winner Elia Viviani (Cofidis); 2021 Giro d’Italia winner of the KOM Classification Geoffrey Bouchard; and the two-time UCI ITT World Champion Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers), winner of six stages of the Giro d’Italia.

T20 World Cup continues

The International Cricket Council’s Twenty20 World Cup, which is taking place in the UAE, will continue with 17 matches – six in Dubai - taking place this month, including the two semifinals on November 10 (Abu Dhabi) and November 11 (Dubai), before the new T20 World Champions are decided at the Dubai International Stadium on November 14.

The Asian qualifiers for the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 will take place in Dubai Sports City on November 19-20, with eight of Asia’s top men and women teams battling for two tickets each to the World Cup.

The Dubai Padel Cup will bring 16 of the world’s best padel players, including world No1 Juan Lebron Chincoa and No5 Fernando Belasteguin, for three days of exhilarating competition at the Emirates Towers from Nov 2-4, while Ski Dubai at the Mall of the Emirates will host the Para Dubai 2021 World Alpine Skiing Open Asian Cup on November 19 and 20.

The other international events taking place in Dubai this month included the Arab Billiards and Snooker Championship is scheduled from November 2-10; the West Asia Billiards and Snooker Championship from November 13-23; the MMA PaRUS Fight Championship, that will feature two title bouts on a six-card fight night as well as a performance by rapper Morgenshtern, takes place on November 6 in the open-air Events Arena of Jumeirah Beach Hotel.