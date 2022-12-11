Dubai Super Cup: Inspired Lyon defeat Liverpool

Lyon defender Malo Gusto (left) attempts to block a kick from Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. — AFP

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 11:23 PM

If the Fifa World Cup in Qatar has been riddled with shock results it was the turn of the Dubai Super Cup 2022 to experience similar tremors as embattled French club Lyon stunned 19-time Premier League champions, Liverpool, at Al Nasr Club’s Al Maktoum Stadium on Sunday.

Comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Arsenal in the first game of the four-team tournament on Thursday, Lyon executed high-regarded French coach Laurent Blanc’s recovery plans to perfection in front of thousands of supporters of the English club.

Despite being dealt a huge blow in the very first minute of the match when Liverpool’s new recruit Fabio Carvalho effortlessly tapped in a tantalizing cross across the mount of the goal from Egyptian star Mo Salah, Lyon remained relentless to the task on hand.

There was a sense of urgency and commitment in their ranks which made for refreshing viewing following Thursday’s debacle. However, early in the game it appeared like Liverpool would run all over them.

But little did the Reds know that they were soon to be stretched to the limit by Lyon’s young battery of players marshalled by the experienced Guadeloupean striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Fourteen minutes into the game, Liverpool had the chance to go 2-0 up when they were awarded a penalty when Brazilian Roberto Firmino was tripped by right-back Malo Gusto.

Mo Salah, who was cheered on passionately every time he won the ball, would break the hearts of his adoring fans when his spot kick to the middle was blocked by the legs of a diving French keeper Anthony Lopez.

Moments later, the Egyptian star had the chance to make amends for his lapse as he skilfully relayed the ball to Henry Elliott. But Elliott was intercepted by Lopes, who would have a good game under the Al Maktoum Stadium lights.

Lyon gradually began to find their rhythm and passing precision which would lead to the equaliser which came five minutes before half-time.

One of the rare mix-ups by Liverpool’s trusted Irish goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher and Scottish left-back Andrew Robertson saw the ball spill free for Lacazette, who appeared embarrassed by the simplicity of the situation, to tap into the untenanted net.

After the change of ends, Lyon began to grow in confidence and made things difficult for their opponents by staying on the attack, perhaps inspired by their country’s defeat of England in Saturday’s World Cup quarterfinals.

If Mo Salah was playing the role of provider to perfection, Rayan Cherki showed that he could do just as well as he produced a delightful piece of football, weaving through a three-man defence before relaying the ball for Bradley Barcola to score an easy goal.

French fans will remember that Barcola, who is of Togolese origin, joined Lyon as an eight-year-old talent.

Having gone in front for the first time in the match, Lyon began to exert more pressure on Liverpool following a rash of substitutions by both sides and the exit of Mo Salah, much to the crowd’s dismay.

Lacazette was in the thick of it and would be rewarded with his second goal of the match when powering the ball home after Sael Kumbedi was disposed of by Liverpool’s Spanish defender Adrian.

Any hopes Liverpool had of picking up consolation bonus points in the post-match penalty came to naught when Calvin Ramsay was the only player not to score from the 12-yard spot.

Jurgen Klopp's side faces Milan in their second and final friendly on Friday.