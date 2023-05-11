Dubai gears up for star-studded World Padel League

Top players will battle it out in four franchise teams, each consisting of three male and three female players

Saeed Hareb (right), Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, at the press conference. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 4:01 PM

The World Padel League revealed the line-up of players in a press conference in Dubai on Thursday.

To be held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Calendar (DET) and Coca-Cola Arena, the world’s first league of its kind will see 24 of the world’s top padel players battle it out in four franchise teams: Jaguars, Panthers, Tigers and Cheetahs.

The tournament, which will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena from June 8 to 11, is offering a total cash prize of Dh 826,000.

The champion team will receive a prize of Dh 550,000, while the runner-up will be awarded Dh 275,000.

This prize money is a reflection of the league's commitment to promoting and rewarding excellence in the sport.

“We are pleased once again to present an international tournament that will kick off in Dubai and reach a global audience. It will attract a select group of the world's top-ranked male and female players, including those ranked at the pinnacle," said Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council.

"Last year, we collaborated with the same organiser to launch the World Tennis League, which featured an elite gathering of players competing in four teams. The tournament achieved significant success in terms of technical proficiency, public attendance, and media coverage.

"Today, we are excited to announce the launch of a new tournament in the sport of padel, adopting the same format. Four teams comprising elite players, both male and female, will compete for the championship.

"With confidence, we anticipate that this tournament will attain remarkable levels of excellence in terms of technical performance, spectator engagement, and media following. It is poised to become a pivotal annual event on Dubai's sporting calendar.”

Meanwhile, Rajesh Banga, chairman of World Padel League, is confident of delivering a hugely successful event.

“We are honored to have the support of our esteemed strategic partners for the first-ever World Padel League. Our shared vision to host the WPL in Dubai is not only fuelled by our passion for the sport, but also by the visionary leadership of the UAE that recognises the potential of bringing and nurturing unique ideas in spectator sports to Dubai," Banga said.

"With their unwavering support, we anticipate witnessing strong and exhilarating competition at our upcoming event. Together, we are committed to promoting padel in the UAE and beyond, and we look forward to making this an iconic tournament.”

The Jaguars will comprise some of the top-ranked players globally, including Alejandra Salazar Bengoechea and Gemma Triay. They will be joined by Carlos Daniel Gutiérrez and Franco Stupaczuk. The team will also feature Jerónimo González Luque and Carolina Navarro Björk.

The Panthers team is set to showcase impressive padel players, such as Agustin Tapia. He will be joined by Arturo Coello. The team will also feature Beatriz Gonzalez and Lucia Sainz. Aranzazu Osoro and Alejandro Ruiz Granados complete the Panthers' team line-up.

The Tigers have an equally good line-up, featuring Marta Ortega, world number five, and Francisco Navarro Compán, who is ranked ninth. The team also boasts the talents of Victoria Iglesias Segador and Federico Chingotto. Other key players include Juan Tello and Delfina Brea Senesi.

The Cheetahs is a formidable team, made up of some of the world's top padel players. Ariana Sánchez and Paula Josemaría are both ranked third globally, while Fernando Belasteguín is ranked sixth. Maria Virginia Riera is also a strong player, and the team is further bolstered by the skills of Pablo Lima and Miguel Yanguas.