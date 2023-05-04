The journey has just begun, says UAE Badminton Federation president after Asian championships success

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended India's 58-year wait for a gold medal at the Asian championships
Noura Aljasmi, president of the UAE Badminton Federation, hailed the rousing success of the recently concluded KhiladiX.com Dubai 2023 Badminton Asia Championships (April 25-30).
As many as 300 players from 28 nations took part in this prestigious event at the Rashid bin Hamdan Hall in Al Nasr Club.
World number two Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia claimed his first Asian gold in men's singles while Chinese Taipei's superstar Tai Tzu-ying, the world number three, won the third gold of her glittering career in women's singles.
At the packed Rashid bin Hamdan Hall on Sunday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made history by ending India's 58-year wait for an Asian gold medal when they won an epic doubles final against Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.
“This has been an amazing championship with so many great matches and players to watch. We are very proud to be hosting this prestigious meet and happy to see the crowd support for all these players," Aljasmi said.
"We thank all our sponsors, especially Sobha Realty, and partners for their continuous support, the fans for coming to watch these great matches."
The tournament also offered a great opportunity for UAE's local shuttlers to play against some of the best players in the world.
Twin brothers Dev Ayyappan and Dhiren Ayyappan from Dubai impressed in men's doubles as they went down fighting to former world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia in the first round.
In men's singles, local boy Bharath Latheesh also entered the main round by winning two matches in the qualifying rounds on the opening day of the tournament.
Latheesh then lost to world number three Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the first round.
Aljasmi said the future is bright for the rising shuttlers of the country.
"This week has been a great learning opportunity for UAE players as well. The journey has just begun for us, and we have a long way to go,” Aljasmi said.
Meanwhile, Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, congratulated all the winners.
“It has truly been an honour for us to sponsor the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships, which featured some of the best matches. We take this opportunity to congratulate all the winners on their exceptional efforts and impressive victories," Alfred said.
