Dubai: Boxing champion Mayweather puts on a show for fans

He participated in an open-house sparring session at the Coca-Cola Arena, the venue for Sunday’s bout against YouTuber ‘Deji’ Olatunji

Floyd Mayweather during an open-house sparring session at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Wednesday. — Supplied photo

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 11:38 PM

The swagger was there as was the speed and skill-set which allowed him to dominate his rivals and become one of the best boxers of the last two decades.

However, what he accomplished during his career is nothing compared to his side hustle and revelry which he proudly showed off to fight fans in Dubai on Wednesday evening.

Yes, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back in town to headline the Global Titans Fight Night on Sunday, where he takes on YouTuber ‘Deji’ Olatunji.

As a prelude to the much-anticipated event, which also showcases Tommy Fury, the half-brother to heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, Mayweather participated in an open-house sparring session at the Coca-Cola Arena, the venue for Sunday’s fireworks.

The self-titled ‘The Best Ever', who also goes by the nicknames, ‘Pretty Boy’ and ‘Money’, entertained a select crowd of fans when he stepped into a boxing ring outside the venue to throw jabs, punches and demonstrate his famous shoulder roll and the art of feinting.

Flashing his trademark smile to fans the sport’s second most accurate puncher after Canelo Alvarez demonstrated that he still boasts the energy levels and fitness to box eight to 12 rounds.

Despite having retired from the sport almost five years ago, the 50-0 boxer still attracts the unrelenting attention that he got when overwhelming fearsome opponents like Manny Pacquiao, Miguel Cotto, and Oscar de la Hoya.

Now 45-year-old Mayweather appears to enjoy participating in exhibition events, the most recent of which took place on September 24 at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, where he knocked out MMA veteran Mikuru Asakura in Round 2.

Deji, who shares the Coca-Cola boxing ring with the legend on Sunday, claimed the first win of his four-fight career earlier this year when he stopped YouTuber FouseyTube.

Before that Deji, one of the most famous YouTubers in the UK, lost his first three fights to social media stars Jake Paul, Vinnie Hacker, and Alex Wassabi.

Paul also fought Mayweather in 2021 in Miami, Florida, and gamely held on for all eight rounds.