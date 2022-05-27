Djokovic into French Open last 16

The Serb fired nine aces and 30 winners past Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a forehand return to Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene during their match at the French Open on Friday. — AFP

By AFP Published: Fri 27 May 2022, 7:23 PM

World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic eased into the French Open last 16 on Friday with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene.

The Serb fired nine aces and 30 winners past Bedene and will face Argentina's Diego Schwartzman for a place in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic, bidding for a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam title, has a perfect 6-0 record over Schwartzman including a five-set win in Paris in the third round in 2017.