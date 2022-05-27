Djokovic into French Open last 16

Faf du Plessis' men are peaking at the right time and will be more than a handful for Sanju Samson's side
Sports20 hours ago
World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic eased into the French Open last 16 on Friday with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene.
The Serb fired nine aces and 30 winners past Bedene and will face Argentina's Diego Schwartzman for a place in the quarter-finals.
Djokovic, bidding for a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam title, has a perfect 6-0 record over Schwartzman including a five-set win in Paris in the third round in 2017.
The world No.2, who made the quarterfinals in 2021, goes on to face Miomir Kecmanovic for a place in the last 16
Sports1 day ago
Reigning champion Novak Djokovic eases past Alex Molcan
Sports1 day ago
The UAE will compete in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 (CWCL2) against the USA and Scotland in Houston, Texas from May 31 to June 4
Sports1 day ago
The Afghan is perhaps the most coveted T20 player not just in the IPL, but leagues across the world
Sports1 day ago
Bangalore will play Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier on Friday in Ahmedabad, with the winners taking on Gujarat Titans in Sunday’s final at the same venue
Sports1 day ago
Alexander Zverev saves match point in five-set thriller against Argentine Sebastian Baez
Sports1 day ago
From humble beginnings in the 70s, the sport is making waves among both Emiratis and expatriates
Sports2 days ago