Curtains fall on Summer Activities for People of Determination 2022

Held under the slogan “To the Summits, People of Determination”, the 2022 edition featured 280 activities, most notably sports events

Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 12:32 AM

The curtains on the sixth edition of the Summer Activities for People of Determination 2022 fell on Thursday, concluding eight weeks of fun and learning activities that had the participation of 250 members, 150 volunteers and more than 30 sponsors.

Held under the slogan “To the Summits, People of Determination”, the 2022 edition featured 280 activities, most notably sports events, initiatives and platforms to discover talents and 21 external entertainment trips to various destinations in Dubai, most notably the Burj Khalifa, Mohammed Rashid Library, the Museum of the Future, Dubai Mall, Modesh World, Children's City, in addition to interactive training programmes.

The closing ceremony, held at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, included several programmes, most notably the operetta Al-Waad presented by the People of Determination and honouring the success partners who were associated with the event, in addition to a video that tells the story of a unique activity held during the last eight weeks of energy and interaction.

Thani Juma Berregad, chairman of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, praised the role of the various working teams that presented an exceptional version of Summer Activities, bringing benefits to everyone, especially that the Dubai Club which translates the directives of the ‘wise leadership’ to provide a friendly environment for People of Determination.

Berregad highlighted that the Activities were a golden opportunity for the 250 participants to invest their energies in the summer and enhance their skills. “We, at the club, aim to hold such important events to develop the skills of ‘People of Determination’ and discover the spirit of creativity and learning; besides targeting more participants from one course to another.”

He added: “The Activities received wide participation from government and private institutions, led by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and a promising group of volunteers, which helped the sixth edition achieve all the goals it aimed for. This also means the participants learnt various scientific, social, cultural and sports skills.”

For his part, Majid Al-Usaimi, chairman of the organising committee, confirmed that the Summer Activities were beneficial for the participants, who received an ideal environment in the summer. “These activities have sent out the message that full integration of People of Determination into society have arrived,” Al-Usaimi said.

Al-Usaimi, who is also the President of Asian Paralympic Committee, thanked Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, for the authority's diamond sponsorship of the Summer Activities, highlighting its role in supporting and empowering People of Determination through sustainable projects and initiatives.

Al-Usaimi also thanked the working teams and volunteers who contributed to the success of the activities.