Will you bat for India or Pakistan? Play Google's cricket game on your phone ahead of World Cup clash; here's how

by Web Desk Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 5:11 PM

Google is drumming up excitement ahead of the India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 match by bringing back its cool mini mobile game for sports fans. The question is, will you bat for India or Pakistan?

The tech giant's 'Mini Cup' allows users to play with their favourite team for a quick round of cricket on their phones. One gets to be a batter.

It's a simple — but fun — mobile game, available to both iOS and Android users. Here's how you can join:

No need to download a new app. Just open your mobile browser and go to the Google search bar.

Type in "india pakistan match" in the search bar.

You will then see rotating ball at the bottom right corner of your screen.

Tap on the ball, and a colourful animation then pops up.

Pick your team.

Play the game and bat away!

Take note that points of all players are being counted for each team — so, make your game count!

India and Pakistan have raised expectations for Saturday by winning their first two games in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Tens of millions of sports fans in South Asia will certainly have their eyes and ears focused on the much-anticipated match between the two national teams.

Pakistan has never beaten India at the Cricket World Cup. Even when Pakistan won its only title in 1992 it lost to India in Sydney. The trend continued in 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019. The 7-0 scoreline is a huge topic of contention among the rival fans.

