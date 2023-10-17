Why laid-back Rohit Sharma is the best man to lead India to third World Cup title

Winners beat Trump International in event supported by the Emirates Golf Federation
Australian legend Ricky Ponting believes a "laid-back" Rohit Sharma is the ideal captain to lead India to their third ODI World Cup title, the second on home soil after the 2011 triumph. With three convincing wins under their belt, India have made a perfect start to their World Cup campaign.
India defeated Australia by six wickets in their tournament opener, before registering emphatic eight and seven-wicket wins over Afghanistan and Pakistan to sit on top of the points table.
"He's very laid back, Rohit. Very laid back with everything he does. You can even see that by the way that he plays. He's a pretty laconic sort of batsman as well, and that's the way he is both on and off the field," Ponting told the ICC on Tuesday.
Rohit took the captaincy reins from Virat Kohli in both the white-ball formats in December 2021. And Ponting believes Rohit's character fits perfectly for the India job, allowing Kohli to focus on his batting.
"Someone like Virat, who is a bit more heart-on-the-sleeve, and probably listens to the fans and plays up with the fans a little bit more, someone with his personality would probably find it a bit harder," the two-time World Cup winning Australia skipper said.
"But I think Rohit will be fine with it. He's a terrific bloke and has been a great player for a long time, and he's done a great job as leader of India." The Men In Blue last won the World Cup when the tournament was jointly hosted by India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in 2011.
So, the extra pressure of performing in front of home fans would definitely be there, but Ponting feels Rohit is the best man to deal with that.
"We can't sit back and say that the pressure won't get to them (India) at some stage, or it won't affect them, because it will, just with the enormity of the tournament.
"But he'll (Rohit) take it and cope with it as well as probably anyone," he said.
Ponting said that with all bases covered, India are the team to beat in the ongoing showpiece.
"I said from the start that I think they're going to be the team to beat. They've got a very talented team," he said.
"They've got all bases covered with their fast bowling, their spin and their top-order, middle-order batting. They're going to be extremely hard to beat. But we'll see how they hold up under extreme pressure as well," Ponting concluded.
India will next play Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday.
ALSO READ:
Winners beat Trump International in event supported by the Emirates Golf Federation
A total of 24 pairs competed in the tournament with the top three pairs qualifying for the UAE Grand Final
A total of 60 players participated in the event, with the format of the day being a Betterball Stableford
Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe were the front-runners after several rounds of bidding earlier this year to acquire the most successful club in EPL history
French star takes his Prodrive Hunter into heat of battle as Qatar's Al Attiyah edges closer to world title
Son of top stallion Dubawi fills middle berth of Appleby-Buick hat-trick at Dubai Future Champions Festival 2023 at Newmarket Racecourse, UK
Bumrah and Co demonstrated the overall strength of Indian bowling with their attacking intent
‘If we can win this week’s Team Event we can go into next week’s $50m Team Championship in Miami as the top seeds' says Dubai's Anirban Lahiri