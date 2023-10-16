Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets, securing first win of tournament

Today's game was held at Lucknow

by Web Desk Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 8:07 PM

Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in their third game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The match, held at Lucknow, saw the Australians chase a score of 209.

