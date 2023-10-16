ICC World Cup 2023: Australia still have a long way to go

A total of 24 pairs competed in the tournament with the top three pairs qualifying for the UAE Grand Final
England and Australia, two of the pre-tournament favourites alongside hosts India, face an uphill battle to reach the World Cup semifinals.
England are in big trouble after their shock defeat to Afghanistan in New Delhi on Sunday.
Australia may have earned their first win of the campaign with a five-wicket victory against Sri Lanka on Monday, but the five-time champions are still not looking comfortable on the slow surfaces.
At the moment, India, New Zealand and South Africa are on the right track to reach the semis.
Defending champions England face an uphill task and cannot afford another slip-up. Their remaining games are against South Africa, India, Pakistan, Australia, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.
Jos Buttler's team need to win at least five of these six matches to take their points tally to 12. They also have to win big to improve their net run rate.
England's biggest problem now seems to be their batting. Loaded with big hitters, they are struggling on pitches with a bit of grip.
For them to bounce back from this position, Joe Root will have to be at his best as the classy Englishman can lead the way against the quality spinners of India, South Africa and Sri Lanka.
If Root can build the platform for shot-makers like Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and Buttler, it will be easier for England to find their groove.
England's biggest rival, Australia, also looked out of sorts in their first two games against India and Australia.
But the Aussies fought back well against Sri Lanka after conceding a big first-wicket partnership to Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera on Monday.
It was good to see leg-spinner Adam Zampa regain some form with a four-wicket haul, helping Australia restrict the Lankans to 209 all out after Nissanka and Perera shared 125 runs for their first wicket partnership in just 21.4 overs.
Then their batsmen showed intent in chasing down the target with 88 balls to spare for their first win of the tournament.
But Pakistan, Afghanistan, England and New Zealand could make it extremely difficult for them in four of their remaining six games.
Of course, they also have to play Bangladesh and the Netherlands, but you expect them to win those two matches.
Overall, it was a good win for Australia on Monday, but they still have a long way to go.
