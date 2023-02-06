Watch: Why former Pakistan president Musharraf praised MS Dhoni after an ODI game

The Dubai Capitals will take on MI Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday
Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf, who passed away in Dubai on Sunday, loved cricket and had a special bond towards the sport.
Apart from witnessing matches when he would make time from his busy work schedule, Musharraf also played a pivotal role in the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry.
And back in 2006, when India last toured Pakistan for a bilateral series, Musharraf had words of praise for MS Dhoni’s batting pyrotechnics on the day but also his long and flowing mane.
India won that One-Day International in Lahore on the back of Dhoni’s unbeaten knock of 72 from 46 deliveries that was studded with an astonishing 13 boundaries. The wicketkeeper had also taken three catches behind the stumps earlier when Pakistan batted.
And during the post-match presentation at the Gaddafi Stadium, Musharraf, who was then the president of Pakistan, took the opportunity to pay a glowing tribute to MSD.
"I would first of all like to congratulate the Indian team for playing exceptionally well. And may I especially congratulate Dhoni for being the architect of the victory,” Musharraf said.
“And may I tell Dhoni that I saw a placard asking you to have a haircut, but if you were to take my opinion, you look good in this haircut. Don't have a haircut," Musharraf added as the camera panned to a smiling Dhoni.
