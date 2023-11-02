Watch: Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav's new look tricks teammate, fans in equal measure

India's Suryakumar Yadav. — AFP File

From handling the middle order to displaying mind-boggling 360-degree batting, Suryakumar Yadav has established himself as a vital cog in India's playing XI. Suryakumar was seen in a, hitherto unknown, role at Mumbai’s Marine Drive on Wednesday and the number one T20I batter in the world did a fabulous job to enthral others. Disguising as a cameraman, Suryakumar decided to step out of the team hotel to meet fans.

In order to conceal his identity, he wore a mask, a cap and sunglasses as well. Suryakumar had to don a full-sleeve shirt to hide his arms full of tattoos. His brand-new avatar was shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. “Presenting Suryakumar Yadav in a never seen before avatar. What's our Mr. 360 doing on the streets of Marine Drive? Shoutout if you were on SURYA CAM last evening,” read the caption.

"Today I am playing the role of a cameraperson. We will talk about cricket and have some fun in the street," Suryakumar was heard saying in the clip right before going out of the team hotel.

In his new look, Suryakumar was seen interacting with his teammate Ravindra Jadeja at the hotel. Jadeja, however, had absolutely no clue about Suryakumar’s new appearance as the India all-rounder seemed to be simply bamboozled.

During his interaction with the fans, Suryakumar was wholeheartedly appreciated by one particular person. “It is a joy to see him [Suryakumar Yadav] play. Every time I see him play I think about how he hits these shots and his. He is Mr. 360 for a reason. Looking forward to seeing him play and I hope he gets a chance to play at the Wankhede," the fan said.

While there was another person who told Suryakumar, albeit unknowingly, that the India cricketer needs to come down to bat higher up in order to score more runs. In the end, Suryakumar was seen removing the mask to reveal his real identity.

In Hardik Pandya’s absence, Suryakumar has been in the playing XI at the World Cup. The 33-year-old played a vital knock of 49 in his last World Cup outing against defending champions England. Suryakumar’s valuable contribution guided hosts India to a defendable total of 229 in that match. India eventually got the better of England by 100 runs.

