Waseem, Aravind hit big centuries in UAE's 201-run win

This was the UAE's second win in the tournament from three matches

Muhammad Waseem celebrates his hundred. — Twitter

By Team KT Published: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 9:51 PM

The UAE kept its hopes alive of qualifying for the Asia Cup with an emphatic 201-run victory iover Singapore n a Group B match at the ACC Premier Cup in Kirtipur, Nepal, on Sunday.

Riding on brilliant centuries from skipper Muhammad Waseem (160, 82 balls, 9 fours, 16 sixes) and Vriitya Aravind (174 off 133 balls, 17 fours, 7 sixes), the UAE posted a massive 471 all out in 50 overs.

All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan also scored a superb 74 off 50 balls with nine fours and three sixes.

In reply, Singapore was restricted to 270/9 in 50 overs.

Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan and Sanchit Sharma took two wickets each for the UAE.

This was the UAE's second win in the tournament from three matches.

Only the winner of this eight-team tournament will qualify for the Asia Cup.