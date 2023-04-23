Waseem, Aravind hit big centuries in UAE's 201-run win

Manchester United remains the only English club to have won the prized treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup
The UAE kept its hopes alive of qualifying for the Asia Cup with an emphatic 201-run victory iover Singapore n a Group B match at the ACC Premier Cup in Kirtipur, Nepal, on Sunday.
Riding on brilliant centuries from skipper Muhammad Waseem (160, 82 balls, 9 fours, 16 sixes) and Vriitya Aravind (174 off 133 balls, 17 fours, 7 sixes), the UAE posted a massive 471 all out in 50 overs.
All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan also scored a superb 74 off 50 balls with nine fours and three sixes.
In reply, Singapore was restricted to 270/9 in 50 overs.
Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan and Sanchit Sharma took two wickets each for the UAE.
This was the UAE's second win in the tournament from three matches.
Only the winner of this eight-team tournament will qualify for the Asia Cup.
The 54-year-old is tasked with winning this year's 50-over World Cup in India
He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours
The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend — the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps
The Spaniard is hoping for a record-extending 15th French Open title at Roland Garros in May
Pogacar won the Amstel Gold classic on Sunday and the Tour of Flanders earlier this month
We are very much looking forward to returning to Newbury where our sponsorship of British racing began back in 1996, said Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free executive vice chairman and CEO
Chelsea is left with nothing but pride to play for in the final weeks of a disastrous campaign