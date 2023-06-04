Virender Sehwag offers free education for children of India's train crash victims

The 41-year-old Aston Martin driver claimed his 32nd victory in Montmeló a full decade ago back in May 2013 with Ferrari
With India reeling in the wake of the devastating train crash in Odisha, the eastern state in the country, legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag has offered free education for the children of victims.
Posting a heartbreaking image of the mishap on social media, the former Indian batsman said the school owned by his family is ready to help the children of the passengers who lost their lives.
"This image will haunt us for a long time," Sehwag tweeted on Sunday.
ALSO READ:
"In this hour of grief, the least I can do is to take care of education of children of those who lost their life in this tragic accident. I offer such children free education at Sehwag International School’s boarding facility."
According to official figures, 288 people died in the deadly crash and hundreds of passengers suffered serious injuries in the three-train collision in what was India's worst train accident in more than 20 years.
The 41-year-old Aston Martin driver claimed his 32nd victory in Montmeló a full decade ago back in May 2013 with Ferrari
Northern Irishman insists that former European Tour players who have signed for LIV Golf should not be eligible for the tournament
Last year's runner-up Casper Ruud turns on the style to quell the challenge of Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5
Messi's possible move to Saudi Arabia could involve what pundits have termed a record-breaking deal, and renew his club rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr last year
Former great turned television pundit highlights Pujara's experience of playing County cricket for Sussex
With an eye on the world No 1 spot Aryna Sabalenka fights off a determined challenge from fellow Belarusian Iryna Shymanovich to reach the third round
A strong showing at the 'Home of Cricket' in Ireland could see the Warwickshire pace bowler featuring in the upcoming Ashes series
Club says they will work with football authorities and the police to ban and prosecute anyone found to have sent racist messages to the player