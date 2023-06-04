Virender Sehwag offers free education for children of India's train crash victims

According to official figures, 288 people died in the deadly crash

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. — AFP file

By Team KT Published: Sun 4 Jun 2023, 5:46 PM

With India reeling in the wake of the devastating train crash in Odisha, the eastern state in the country, legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag has offered free education for the children of victims.

Posting a heartbreaking image of the mishap on social media, the former Indian batsman said the school owned by his family is ready to help the children of the passengers who lost their lives.

"This image will haunt us for a long time," Sehwag tweeted on Sunday.

"In this hour of grief, the least I can do is to take care of education of children of those who lost their life in this tragic accident. I offer such children free education at Sehwag International School’s boarding facility."

According to official figures, 288 people died in the deadly crash and hundreds of passengers suffered serious injuries in the three-train collision in what was India's worst train accident in more than 20 years.