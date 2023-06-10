Virat Kohli posts cryptic Instagram story after getting trolled

The addition of Norwegian Erling Haaland appears to have taken Guardiola's team to a new level
As India battles Australia to take home the World Test Championship cup, Virat Kohli is expected to deliver - as always.
Fans took to Twitter to express their discontent after the former Indian Cricket Team captain was dismissed after 14 runs on Day 2 of the Final.
However, it was not the short innings that disappointed fans. Soon after he stepped out, the camera panned to the dressing room, where he was seen eating.
Twitterati took no time to generate memes and troll Kohli for grabbing a bite. However, shortly after, the man himself seems to have responded to haters with a cryptic Instagram story.
He posted a quote, that said, "You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other people's opinions."
