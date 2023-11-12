Virat Kohli bags his maiden World Cup wicket against Netherlands

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 12 Nov 2023, 7:25 PM

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli bagged his first World Cup wicket against the Netherlands in the 45th match of the prestigious tournament at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The 35-year-old picked up his maiden wicket after he dismissed Dutch skipper Scott Edwards in the 24.3 overs for 17 runs from 30 balls.

Kohli bowled a wide down the leg but Edwards tried to take a run out of that loose delivery. But it turned out to be a gift for the former 'Men in Blue' skipper as KL Rahul completed a brilliant catch to help Kohli get his first wicket in ODI World Cup history.

The former India skipper last took an international wicket against West Indies in the 2016 T20 WC. Meanwhile, after nine years Kohli took a wicket in the 50-over format.

In international cricket, Kohli has only picked up nine wickets till now. Five wickets came in the ODI format, while four came in the T20I.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted 410/4 in the first inning.

Shreyas Iyer (128* in 94 balls with 10 fours and five sixes) and KL (102) led India's onslaught on the Netherlands. But knocks from Rohit Sharma (61 in 54 balls with eight fours and two sixes), Shubman Gill (51 in 32 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Virat Kohli (51 in 56 balls, with five fours and a six) laid down the foundation.

Bas de Leede (2/82) was the leading wicket-taker for the Netherlands. Paul Van Meekeren (1/90) and Roelof van der Merwe (1/53) also took a wicket each.

India needs to defend 411 runs to complete nine wins in nine matches and end the league stage on high and the Netherlands needs to score these runs to secure an ICC Champions Trophy spot.

