UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE youngster Mohamed Nafees shines in Sri Lanka

The young cricketer from the UAE who plays for Desert Cub in Sharjah was named player of the tournament

By Team KT

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Mohamed Nafees (centre) and Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya (fourth left) at the awards ceremony in Colombo. — Supplied photo
Mohamed Nafees (centre) and Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya (fourth left) at the awards ceremony in Colombo. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 11:54 AM

Mohamed Nafees, a young cricketer from the UAE who plays for Desert Cub in Sharjah, emerged as the Player of the Tournament in the U-15 age category at the ICCA International Tournament in Colombo, a press release said.

Showcasing his superb all-around skills, Nafees scored 436 runs, including a double century, half-century, and century in the tournament.

He also took 10 wickets, with a career-best six wickets against Zimbabwe.

Nafees was felicitated by Sri Lankan Sports Minister Harin Fernando in Colombo after his magnificent performance in the tournament.

Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya, former Lankan players Siddath Wettamuni and Dammika Prasad were also present at the awards ceremony in Colombo.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports