UAE go down to India in ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

The UAE, who had stunned Scotland by six wickets in their tournament opener, suffered a 122-run defeat to India

UAE players congratulate the Indian team after the match. — ICC Twitter

by James Jose Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 7:21 PM

After a promising start to their campaign, the UAE Under-19 women suffered their first defeat, going down to heavyweights India in the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup on Monday.

The UAE, who had stunned Scotland by six wickets in their tournament opener, suffered a 122-run defeat to India in their Group D fixture at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

Put into bat, India racked up a mammoth 219 for 3 in their 20 overs with the openers Shafali Verma and Shweta Sehrawat in blistering form.

The pair came up with a record partnership of 111 for the first wicket. Shafali clubbed a sublime 78 from just 34 deliveries that was studded with 12 boundaries and four sixes.

Shweta, meanwhile, carried her bat, with an equally aggressive 74 not out from 49 balls, peppered with 10 boundaries.

Richa Ghosh missed out on a half-century, making a sparkling 49 from 29 deliveries that had five boundaries and two sixes.

Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur and Indhuja Nandakumar took a wicket each.

The UAE began well in their chase with captain Theertha Satish dealing in boundaries in her five-ball 16. But following her dismissal, India took a stranglehold of the match.

Mahika Gaur made a run-a-ball 26 with two sixes.

The UAE take on South Africa in their next match on Wednesday.

Brief scores:

India Under-19 beat UAE Under-19 by 122 runs

India Under-19: 219-3 (Shafali Verma 78, Shweta Sehrawat 74 not out, Richa Ghosh 49; Samaira Dharnidharka 1-33)

UAE Under-19: 97-5 (Mahika Gaur 26, Lavanya Keny 24; Parshavi Chopra 1-13, Titas Sadhu 1-14, Mannat Kashyap 1-14)

Player of the Match: Shafali Verma