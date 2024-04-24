T20 World Cup 2024: Fastest man on earth Usain Bolt named ambassador

Photo: ANI

Published: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 9:44 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 10:20 PM

Usain Bolt, the fastest man on earth and Olympics legend, has been named as an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies and USA from June 1-29 this year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday.

Sprint legend Bolt created history at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio when he achieved the 'Triple-Triple', three gold medals at three consecutive Olympic Games. His journey to worldwide stardom started at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing where he won the 100m, 200m and 4x100m, all in world record times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Jamaican currently holds world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m with times of 9.58 secs, 19.19 secs and 36.84 secs. His first world record was in the 100m in 2008 when he posted a time of 9.72 secs in New York. He lowered it to 9.69 secs at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and then to 9.58 secs at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. He holds the three fastest times ever run: 9.58, 9.64 and 9.69 seconds.

As an ambassador, Bolt will play a key role in promoting the event, starting with a cameo appearance in next week's release of the event's official anthem music video alongside iconic artists Sean Paul and Kes. The eight-time Olympic gold medallist will also attend T20 World Cup matches in the West Indies and be part of fan engagement events promoting the sport within the United States.

"I am thrilled to be an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Coming from the Caribbean where cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart, and I look forward to attending West Indies matches at the World Cup and making a contribution to the growth of cricket globally," Usain Bolt expressed his excitement about his new role in an officials statement.

"While I will of course be supporting West Indies at the World Cup, getting the sport into the US is big for cricket. It's the biggest sports market in the world and the energy that we will bring for the T20 World Cup is a huge opportunity leading towards cricket's inclusion in the LA Olympics in 2028," he added.

Bolt stated that he anticipates "dancing, music, and high energy" during the Caribbean matches. He also believes that the World Cup will significantly increase the USA's standing as a major cricket hub.

"America believes a lot in sport and high intensity and for me to get into that market is big. When they follow a sport, they follow a sport properly and they go all in and I feel like if they can crack into it, they will get into it the right way. If we bring energy like I know we will for the T20 (World Cup) it is going to be wonderful," he added.

ICC Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Allardice said: "Usain Bolt is a global icon, we are thrilled to have him on board as an Ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to engage with a new generation of fans. His passion for cricket is well known, making him the perfect fit for this role. Alongside his world record breaking achievements and energetic personality, he will add another exciting element to the World Cup."

ALSO READ: