IPL 2024: Narine rules out West Indies return for T20 World Cup

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine. — AFP

Published: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 6:00 PM

Sunil Narine says the "door is closed" on his West Indies career after his sparkling IPL form prompted calls for him to come out of international retirement for their home T20 World Cup.

The bowling all-rounder has starred for Kolkata Knight Riders as an opening batsman, with 286 runs including a century and a half-ton in the current IPL.

He has taken nine wickets with his mystery spin and stifled opposition run flow with an economy of 7.10 in a high-scoring season.

West Indies captain Rovman Powell had urged the 35-year-old to make a comeback for the World Cup in June, which the West Indies will co-host with the United States.

"I'm truly flattered and humbled that my performances recently have moved many people to publicly express their wish for me to come out of retirement and play in the upcoming T20 World Cup," Narine wrote on social media.

"I have made peace with that decision and whilst I never wish to disappoint, that door is now closed and I will be supporting the guys who take the field in June for West Indies."

Narine announced his international retirement in 2023, four years after he last played a T20 for the West Indies.

He added in his post: "Guys who have worked hard for the past few months and deserve to show our wonderful fans that they are capable of winning another title, I wish you all the best."

ALSO READ: